Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Bible Approves Him Getting Remarried

Play video content Two Guys From Hollywood Podcast

Dog the Bounty Hunter's gearing up to wed his fiancee very soon, and he doesn't feel bad about remarrying anymore following the death of his wife, Beth ... because God approves.

Dog just revealed his major life news on the podcast, "Two Guys from Hollywood," telling the cohosts his wedding to Francie Frane is scheduled to go down September 2 ... and the venue's more expensive than he'd like!!!

As we reported ... Dog and Francie got engaged in May 2020 -- 10 months after Beth died of cancer -- and Francie also lost her spouse to cancer shortly before Dog did.

The couple is obviously still going strong, and Dog says though he initially felt uneasy about getting remarried after losing Beth ... that all changed when he read some scripture.

Dog says he found a passage in The Bible that says, "God does not want a man to be alone, that he knows we need a companion, whether we're man or woman."

Now, that doesn't sound like an exact Old Testament quote -- we think he's referring to Genesis 2:18 -- but you get the idea.