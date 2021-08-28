'Instant Hotel' Fan Favorite Jannine Barossa Dead at 61

Jannine Barossa -- one of the stars of the hit Netflix show "Instant Hotel" -- has died.

Jannine passed away peacefully ... surrounded by family, including her husband, Mark, and daughter, Hollie. The cause of death is currently not known, but it appears she was suffering from some sort of ailment because her death notice ended with "free from pain and suffering." She died June 21.

The bed and breakfast she and Mark ran paid tribute to her on Facebook and said she'll "be forever missed by her loving husband Mark, daughter Hollie, Family, Friends, B&B Guests and fans of 'Instant Hotel' worldwide." The tribute also included a poem.

Jannine and Mark were fan favorites on the Australian-based show, where homeowners compete for the title, best "Instant Hotel," by staying overnight in one another's rentals and rating their experiences.

The couple ran what the show described as a "Unique Retro Home." The hotel slept 8 people with 2 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2 bathrooms that ran around $800 per night.

Though the couple was beloved ... they were eliminated in episode 2 of season 1.