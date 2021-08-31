JoJo Siwa Says There's Advantage To First Same-Sex Pairing on 'DWTS'

Play video content TMZ.com

JoJo Siwa thinks she's already got a leg up on her "Dancing with the Stars" competition ... she's one half of the show's first-ever same-sex pairing ... and thinks it gives her an edge.

We got JoJo heading into the 'DWTS' studio Tuesday in Los Angeles and asked her if there's a benefit in a pairing of two female dancers.

JoJo didn't hesitate, telling us there's an absolute advantage in a double helping of girl power ... she says women are just better dancers than men.

It's unclear who JoJo will be paired up with for the upcoming season, but there might have been a clue at the studio ... we got another celeb going, who we believe to be "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots, though it's not confirmed.

Whoever it was, they kept their face and body hidden under a reflective face visor.