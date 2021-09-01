FSU Honoring Bobby Bowden After Death W/ Helmet Sticker, Logos & Banner

Bobby Bowden is gone -- but FSU is making sure he's never forgotten, honoring the legendary football coach with a helmet sticker, field logos and much more this season.

The Seminoles announced the tributes Wednesday ... revealing Bowden's signature will be on the back of every player's helmet, while a patch will adorn the sleeve of every coach's shirt.

The team also said it will paint Bowden logos on its field ... and hang a Bowden banner in its stadium's south end zone.

The Noles explained the logo is a combo of the hat Bowden famously wore during his coaching career coupled with a "Bobby" signature.

As we previously reported, Bowden -- one of the greatest college football coaches ever -- died after a battle with pancreatic cancer last month. He was 91 years old.

Bobby was such a big deal at the school and across the state, he received a public tribute days after his death ... with a Lie In Honor at the Florida State Capitol.

Bowden earned more than 350 victories during his coaching career ... and won the 1993 and 1999 National Championships.