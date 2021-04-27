NFL's Geno Hayes Dead at 33 After Battle with Liver Disease

Ex-NFL linebacker Geno Hayes died Monday night while in hospice at his parents' home in Georgia. He was only 33.

Hayes -- was drafted in 2008 and played 7 seasons in the NFL -- had been diagnosed with chronic liver disease in 2019.

The former Florida State linebacker believed the condition was brought on by a combination of nonprescription pain medications and a family history of liver disease.

Hayes' health had been declining in recent weeks so he was moved to hospice care -- where he spent his final days being visited by family members and close friends.

After his passing, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell issued a statement saying, "Thoughts and prayer for the family and friends of Geno Hayes."

"He lived his life as a tremendous Seminole who impacted so many throughout his journey on and off the field. His legacy will live on. #RIP #NoleFamily."

Hayes was a football star since his high school days -- when he was personally recruited by Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.

Geno lived up to his potential at FSU -- earning 1st Team All-ACC honors in 2007.

He went on to have a 7-year run in the NFL -- which started when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 6th-round of the 2008 Draft.

Hayes went on to play with the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars before his pro career came to an end following the 2014 season.