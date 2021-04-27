NFL's Geno Hayes Dead at 33 After Battle with Liver Disease
4/27/2021 5:39 AM PT
Ex-NFL linebacker Geno Hayes died Monday night while in hospice at his parents' home in Georgia. He was only 33.
Hayes -- was drafted in 2008 and played 7 seasons in the NFL -- had been diagnosed with chronic liver disease in 2019.
The former Florida State linebacker believed the condition was brought on by a combination of nonprescription pain medications and a family history of liver disease.
Hayes' health had been declining in recent weeks so he was moved to hospice care -- where he spent his final days being visited by family members and close friends.
After his passing, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell issued a statement saying, "Thoughts and prayer for the family and friends of Geno Hayes."
"He lived his life as a tremendous Seminole who impacted so many throughout his journey on and off the field. His legacy will live on. #RIP #NoleFamily."
Hayes was a football star since his high school days -- when he was personally recruited by Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.
Geno lived up to his potential at FSU -- earning 1st Team All-ACC honors in 2007.
He went on to have a 7-year run in the NFL -- which started when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 6th-round of the 2008 Draft.
Hayes went on to play with the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars before his pro career came to an end following the 2014 season.
He is survived by his wife and two young children, 12 and 8.