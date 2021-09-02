NBA's Iman Shumpert Latest to Join 'DWTS' Season 30 Cast

Play video content TMZSports.com

Iman Shumpert's about to show the world if any of his wife's dancing skills have rubbed off on him ... he's the latest to join the cast of "Dancing with the Stars."

The NBA baller -- who's currently a free agent -- is headed to the ballroom for Season 30 of the hit dancing competition, but first, he's gotta get his rehearsals in. We got Iman leaving the 'DWTS' studio Thursday, and much like Olivia Jade ... he's trying to keep his identity under wraps.

We've confirmed it's him though, and time will tell if dance moves run in the family ... as you may know, his spouse, Teyana Taylor, is known for hers.

Teyana famously burst onto the scene when she was featured in Kanye West's 2016 music video for "Fade" ... a modern, incredibly hot homage to "Flashdance." Shumpert also appeared at the end of the vid ... but didn't do any dancing.

Iman's rumored pro dance partner will be Daniella Karagach, who finished in third place on Season 29 with Nelly.

