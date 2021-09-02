Todrick Hall Wants Boycott of Anti-Gay Wedding Venue

Play video content TMZ.com

Todrick Hall's got a straightforward way of dealing with the Nashville wedding venue that turned away a gay couple -- don't give it any business, and keep fighting injustices ... because it's working.

We got the "American Idol" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star at LAX and asked how he felt about Barn in the Bend's owner rejecting the same-sex ceremony request, citing religious beliefs as her reason.

Todrick believes it's actually an example of privilege -- heterosexual privilege -- and he's giving a shoutout to Mike Gill and his partner, Coty, for shedding light on it.

While Todrick acknowledges this sort of unfair treatment is still happening in 2021, his point is that people don't have to stand for it anymore ... and he hopes Mike and Coty find the wedding venue of their dreams that makes them feel welcome.

TMZ broke the story, Mike and Coty had reached out to a Nashville wedding venue in hopes of planning their big day. However, after some awkward emails, the venue owner revealed she wouldn't host a gay wedding ... citing her religious beliefs.