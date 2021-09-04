Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Died from Apparent Gunshot Wound to Chest

Former wrestling star Daffney Unger died from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest ... according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

As we reported, Daffney was found dead Thursday after she appeared on her IG Live the night before in what appeared to be a suicidal state, stating ... "Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?" And then she said, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston"

Police went to Unger's home in Norcross, GA Thursday for a welfare check. According to the police report, they were met by Daffney's mom, Jean. They knocked at the door but there was no answer, so they left without trying to gain entry.

They came back a second time a few hours later, and this time they saw Daffney's car parked near the apartment. A maintenance man gave cops a key but it didn't unlock the deadbolt. So, the fire department was called and they broke open the door and found Daffney's body on her bed ... a gunshot wound to her chest and a gun within reach.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Daffney was battling mental health issues for weeks before her death and had urged others who were in the same predicament to get help.