Mally Mall Turns Himself in After Request to Push Prison Sentence Denied

Mally Mall got the judge's message loud and clear ... TMZ has learned he's already surrendered to the feds after his last-ditch effort to delay his prison sentence was shot down in court.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge said the hip-hop producer failed to articulate any reason why his health condition couldn't be adequately treated while he's behind bars.

The judge said Mally failed to show he couldn't get a CT scan or biopsy from the prison's Health Services Division. Remember, he says he discovered a mass on his thigh that could potentially be cancerous.

In her response to Mally's request to postpone, the judge said she wouldn't "entertain any further meritless delay tactics." Translation -- if ya need it, get it while you're doing time.

Play video content 4/3/19 TMZ.com

So, Mally turned himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon. His release date is currently slated for December 15, 2023. Mally pled guilty in late 2019 to running an illegal prostitution service for more than 12 years.

The feds say he owned, operated and managed several of these sorts of businesses in Clark County, Nevada.