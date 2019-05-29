Mally Mall D.A. Rejects Rape Case ... Cites Lack of Evidence

Mally Mall Rape Case Rejected Due to Insufficient Evidence

EXCLUSIVE

Mally Mall is no longer under investigation for allegedly raping a Texas woman -- prosecutors are dropping the case ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the L.A. County District Attorney is declining to file charges against the hip-hop producer. The alleged victim had accused him of rape, but prosecutors say an extensive investigation by LAPD turned up insufficient evidence.

The D.A.'s Office says the woman claimed Mally offered to fly her in from Texas back in January to help her produce fitness training videos. She accepted, and according to prosecutors, she claimed Mally plied her with booze on 2 occasions and forcibly raped her.

Sources close to Mally told us he was partying with the woman the entire weekend, and everything was consensual. They added the woman was never in a rush to leave Mally's mansion. Mally also claimed his accuser was trying to extort him.

We broke the story ... allegations of multiple sexual assaults and human sex trafficking, along with alleged importation of exotic animals, triggered last month's raid on Mally's L.A. home. He was detained while cops searched the house, but was NOT arrested.

During the raid, cops seized a Serval cat and a Cotton-top Tamarin monkey from the home.

We're told, as of now, Mally Mall will not be getting back his exotic pets.