Monifa Jansen -- Brightens Up Curacao In Hot, Pink Bikini!

Today's Summer Hot Shots come from the Lesser Antilles Islands where model turned artist Monifa Jansen shined bright in neon pink swimwear while basking in the sun atop Cas Abou Beach in Curacao.

When Monifa ... who is also known as ''La Barbie Del Barrio'' ... isn't warming up the tropical shores of the Caribbean Sea with her hot shots ... she loves to travel the globe, make cameos in music videos for musicians like Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross ... and even makes some tunes of her own!

That's music to our ears eyes!

We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2021 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!