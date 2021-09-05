NFL Rookie Azeez Ojulari Cops Insane Glow-In-The-Dark 'Black Panther' Chain

New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is starting off his rookie season in a Wakanda-kinda way ... by coppin' an insane "Black Panther" diamond chain -- that glows in the dark!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the outsider linebacker wanted to pay homage to Chadwick Boseman with some new drip before the Giants' season-opener ... so he hit up celeb jeweler Leo Frost.

And, Frost definitely delivered ... 'cause while the ice ain't exactly Vibranium, it's damn near close ... featuring 50 carats of white and black VS1 diamonds with 220 grams of 18k white gold!

Play video content @leofrost / Instagram

The replica of Boseman's famous mask also comes with an insane white gold Cuban prong set -- with VS diamonds!!!

We're told Leo also amped up the bling by adding a special, glow-in-the-dark enamel coating ... which if you check out the video, is WILD!!

Unclear what the drip ultimately cost the former Georgia Bulldog ... but the 2nd-round pick just signed a 4-year rookie deal for $6.7 million, so his wallet's going to be just fine.