George Foreman Says Late Michael K. Williams Will Be Missed in Biopic

George Foreman sounds like he was really looking forward to Michael K. Williams acting in his biopic ... telling us the late actor could've carried the entire movie.

The boxing legend tells TMZ ... Michael was the perfect fit to play his trainer and mentor Doc Broadus in his upcoming biopic, and not just because he looked the part.

George tells us he liked the fact Michael could also relate to boxers. George also says once he saw a picture of MKW in a suit, he knew he was going to be the one to anchor the biopic.

As we reported ... Michael was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn apartment, a little over a week after being cast in the Foreman biopic.

George says he didn't have a hand in Michael's original casting and says it's going to be up to producers to fill the role ... but he says he'll be mourning Michael for a few days before thinking about who can play Doc.