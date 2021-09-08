Larry Elder and Team in Nasty Confrontation, Eggs and Punches Thrown

Larry Elder didn't seem to win over any voters in Venice, CA where a campaign stop turned ugly as a woman tried to egg him, threw punches ... and someone even fired a pellet gun!!!

The conservative talk show host, and Republican leader in the CA Governor recall election -- made the trip to the beach community Tuesday to address the homeless crisis, but got a very hostile greeting from at least one woman wearing a gorilla mask.

Video shows the woman hurl an egg, just missing the back of Elder's head ... and then one of his staffers quickly got in her face. She didn't back down and loudly threatened the man, before hauling back and punching him. He did not retaliate, but then another man stepped up and barked threats at Elder and his team.

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder's head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV.



Here's the raw (pun intended)

— Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021

The nasty face-off continued until security whisked the candidate into a waiting SUV.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... someone from the crowd fired a pellet gun -- although it's not on video -- and struck a member of Elder's team. We're told cops are investigating, but no one's been arrested yet.

Larry's getting lots of attention as the top Republican candidate in a crowded field looking to replace incumbent California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is up for a recall.