Billy Crystal's Gavin Newsom Sign Stolen From Yard, LAPD Investigating

Billy Crystal and his wife's public support for Gov. Gavin Newsom was halted after a thief made off with a yard sign outside the actor's home ... and now police are investigating.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... there has been a rash of political signs being stolen from homes in Pacific Palisades, and Billy's place was among those that got hit.

We're told the signs being yanked out of lawns were all in support of Newsom and against the recall effort.

Our sources say Billy's wife, Janice, was pissed about the sign being stolen and told neighbors about it ... and they eventually got the case looped into a larger investigation by the LAPD.

The good news? We checked out Billy and Janice's place on Tuesday, and they've got a new sign proudly displayed outside.

As you know, Newsom is facing a recall effort, squaring off against a wide range of candidates including celebs like Caitlyn Jenner. The Republican leading the pack is conservative talk show host Larry Elder.