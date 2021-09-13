Chris Brown's Security Files Battery Report After Man Allegedly Spits on Him

Chris Brown's home got another visit from cops ... but this time, he wasn't the one causing the problems.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police were called to CB's San Fernando Valley home around 10 PM this week for an alleged battery involving his security team.

We're told a man came riding up to the property on a motorbike, and Chris' hired muscle lit the guy up with a flashlight to figure out whether he was a guest or just a dude cruising the neighborhood. They stopped him and asked why he rode up to the house.

The man apparently didn't like being questioned ... we're told he spit in the guard's face and rode off into the night.

Our sources tell us LAPD took a battery report, but so far no arrests have been made.

It's at least the 3rd time in 5 months cops have been called to Chris' home. As we reported, LAPD broke up his massive birthday party in May and in June they responded to another battery call at the home after a woman claimed Breezy smacked her weave off.