Wack 100 Says He Has Unreleased Kim K Sex Tape, Offers It to Kanye

Wack 100 says he has an unreleased sex tape belonging to Kim Kardashian and her ex, Ray J, that's never been seen before -- and he's weirdly offering it to ... Kanye West.

RJ's former manager spilled the alleged tea to Bootleg Kev on his podcast this week ... saying there was a "part 2" to the infamous sex tape that put Kim on the map in the 2000s. Unclear if it's just a continuation of the tape that's already out there, or a new one entirely.

In any case ... Wack says it's longer and more graphic, and on a laptop somewhere that he has access to. The strangest part is that he wants Kim's estranged husband to have it.

As for why, Wack seems to think it's a sign of respect to Ye to let him take ownership -- as she's the mother of his kids, etc. But, in the same breath, he suggests Kanye turn it into an NFT 😬. Of course, the one person he forgets to extend his offer to is ... Kim herself.

BK asks an important question ... how does Ray J himself feel about all this??? Wack says the guy wouldn't just put it out on his own because he himself is a father now, and wouldn't stoop that low. He also makes clear -- the video won't see the light of day (on their watch).

It's a strange claim -- but who knows ... maybe it's true. Kim and Ray were together for at least a couple years, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility there's other sex tapes.