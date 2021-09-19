Taliban Pedal Boating with Assault Rifles in Afghanistan National Park

The Taliban is apparently taking advantage of abandoned luxuries in Afghanistan, this time pedal boating on the lake of an empty park.

Check out these photos of a group of reported Taliban militants hitting up the waters in swan, flamingo and other bird-themed vessels at the Band-e Amir National Park near the Bamiyan Provience.

The Taliban members pedal while also making sure to carry their arsenal of weapons with them -- including a rifle and what appears to be a rocket launcher.

It's a bizarre scene ... one of many that have surfaced of the Taliban in seemingly out of place situations -- this, of course, after they've taken over Afghanistan and had their run of the place, following a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces.

Play video content @Mulhak / Twitter

Not too long ago, guys from the Taliban filmed themselves hitting up a gym they found inside the walls of the Presidential Palace in Kabul -- fiddling with the machines and yukking it up with each other in amusement.