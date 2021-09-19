Texas Mom Loses It Over Anal Sex in Book at School Board Meeting

Play video content @davenewworld_2 / Twitter

A Texas mom used her time at the podium during a school board meeting to rant about sexually explicit content -- namely anal sex.

The woman, who is being identified online as Kara Bell, attended the meeting -- which was supposed to be about COVID -- to bring up her concerns in a book available to middle school students.

According to Bell, the book, titled "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez features a section about anal sex, which she feels is highly inappropriate.

Bell told the board, “I do not want my children to learn about anal sex in middle school,” Bell said. “I’ve never had anal sex. I don’t want to have anal sex. I don’t want my kids having anal sex. I want you to start focusing on education and not public health!”

The school board reportedly pulled the book from library shelves following Bell's complaint, with a district spokesperson telling KXAN, "A district shall not remove materials from a library for the purpose of denying students access to ideas with which the district disagrees."