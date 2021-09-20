Browns Fans Throw Violent Punches In Wild Melee At Pregame Tailgate

A wild melee broke out at a tailgate party just before the Browns' game Sunday ... with several Cleveland fans rockin' each other in the face with violent punches.

The insanity was all captured on video just before the Browns took on the Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

GO BROWNIES!

They fight with the same a level of skill that the Browns play football with...(runs into closet) pic.twitter.com/UEHHGL9CgG — Dallas (@59dallas) September 20, 2021 @59dallas

You can see in the footage of the calamity ... the brawl initially began when two fans squared up to fight in the middle of the parking lot.

The scrap was fairly unspectacular -- the dudes connected on only a few punches -- but then when other fans got involved to try to break it all up ... complete chaos ensued.

Video shows about half a dozen people began throwing haymakers at each other ... and eventually, the fracas grew so large, the combatants crashed into a nearby table.

The fight didn't stop there, though ... 'cause they kept scrapping while on the ground, throwing more wild punches.

Eventually, everyone got off each other and dispersed.

It's unclear if any arrests were made over the incident -- we've reached out to police, but so far, no word back yet.