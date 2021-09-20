Canadian College Football Player Dead At 25 After Team's Opening Game

Francis Perron -- a defensive lineman at the University of Ottawa -- passed away shortly after their season opener on Saturday, the school announced.

He was only 25 years old.

University of Ottawa president Jacques Fremont broke the sad news on Sunday ... saying the Canadian football player died after their first game of the season.

"Over the weekend, Francis Perron, one of our Mechanical Engineering students and a defensive lineman in his fifth season with Gee-Gees football, died shortly after a game between uOttawa and the University of Toronto."

"A bright, passionate, and caring person, Francis poured himself into his craft as a player and his academic pursuit of becoming an engineer."

"In the classroom, he was as big of a star as on the field, becoming a multiple-time U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian while studying Mechanical Engineering."

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news that we have lost one of our own. Fifth-year defensive lineman Francis Perron passed away yesterday in Toronto.



We are heartbroken and pulling together as a family. This will not be easy, but we will do it together. pic.twitter.com/827zHXyMY9 — Gee-Gees Football (@GeeGeesFootball) September 19, 2021 @GeeGeesFootball

Perron joined the Gee-Gees in 2017 and played in Saturday's game. They lost 11 to 10.

The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Fremont says Perron's death will have a big impact on the Gee-Gees team and community ... and they plan to hold a memorial service in the coming weeks.

"On behalf of the University of Ottawa, I offer my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. The thoughts of all members of our community are with you."