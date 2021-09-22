Jenny McCarthy Says New 'Masked Singer' Twist Will Test Judges' Egos

Play video content TMZ.com

Jenny McCarthy's all geared up for the new season of the insanely popular singing competition, "The Masked Singer," and says it will lead to a new kind of reveal ... of the judges' egos.

Jenny's one of 4 judges on the show -- along with Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger -- and she joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday to talk about its surprise success ... and what they're doing to keep it fresh on Season 6.

If ya haven't heard ... there's a brand new elimination twist -- the Take It Off Buzzer -- that allows the judges to guess the contestant's identity at any time if they are confident enough. And, if they're right ... that singer has to reveal themselves and go home.

Like Jenny says, it's a total game-changer and could lead to some glorious moments for the judges ... or humiliate them if they're wrong!!!

McCarthy also reminisced about how stunned she was when her hubby, Donnie Wahlberg, was revealed as one of the masked performers on Season 5 ... but listen to who she says really gave her a surprise as far as singing talent goes.