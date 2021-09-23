Kelly Wiglesworth on 'Survivor' 'Memba Her?!

California-native Kelly Wiglesworth was only 23 when she was cast as the white-water rafting guide turned island castaway on the very first season of the reality competition show "Survivor: Borneo" back in 2000.

Wiglesworth was the runner-up of the OG 'Survivor' season losing out on her chance at the one million dollar prize to Richard Hatch who has been credited for creating alliances and gameplay within tribes that made the show what it is today.