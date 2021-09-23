Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki Suspended 3 Games ... For Drilling Kevin Kiermaier

Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki has just been banned 3 games ... after MLB officials say he purposely drilled Rays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in a game Wednesday night.

Borucki plunked the Tampa Bay star in the 8th inning of Toronto's tilt with the Rays ... and EVERYONE in the building knew it had gone down because of Kiermaier's card-stealing antics earlier in the week.

Ryan Borucki hits Kevin Kiermaier in the back with a pitch in the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/cd8yC056OQ — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 22, 2021 @timandfriends

If you missed it, as Kiermaier was sliding into home plate during the two teams' game on Monday ... a game plan card fell out of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband.

Kiermaier saw the piece of paper, picked it up, and reportedly refused to give it back to the Blue Jays -- which REALLY ticked off the org.

The Blue Jays’ catcher lost his card from his wristband that had all of the strategy to get Rays’ hitters out.



He dropped it and Kevin Kiermaier took it.



Fair or Dirty move? @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/2w8xj6KmdH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2021 @barstoolsports

So much so, Borucki ended up firing a 93 MPH fastball into the guy's back on Wednesday as a clear retaliation shot ... and then he was promptly ejected.

The MLB obviously felt the tossing wasn't enough punishment though ... 'cause it tacked on an additional 3-game ban Thursday evening.

The MLB also hit Borucki's manager, Charlie Montoyo, with a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as well.