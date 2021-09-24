Baby On Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Cover Begs Them To Nix Genitalia Pic for 30th

Universal Music is on the verge of commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's "Nevermind" with several multi-format reissues ... but the grown-up baby on the iconic album cover has one message -- don't use the damn genitalia pic!!!

Spencer Elden -- the man who was the naked baby pictured in a swimming pool on Nirvana's 1991 iconic album cover -- has already sued over the image. His lawyer, Maggie Mabie, tells TMZ ... she's demanding Universal redact the image of Elden's genitalia from all future album covers.

What's more ... Mabie says it's time to "end this child exploitation and violation of privacy." She says every year, during the anniversary of the release of "Nevermind" ... Elden has to brace himself for renewed, unwanted attention from the media and fans alike.

She says with the 30th anniversary of the album release slated for Friday, Elden's once again fears he'll be subjected to public scorn and ridicule.

Then there's this ... Universal is planning to release several multi-format reissues beginning November 12. There will be a total of 94 audio and video tracks -- including 70 previously unreleased -- made available in digital, CD and single-disc vinyl with a bonus 7-inch. The reissues have all been digitally remastered. The video tracks are CD and Blu-ray.

That's all fine and dandy ... but Elden wants Universal to quit using the famous naked baby on future album covers.