Kid Cudi Rocks Dress on 'SNL' ... For Kurt Cobain Tribute

4/11/2021 6:38 AM PT

Kid Cudi paid homage to the later rocker Kurt Cobain -- who died almost 27 years ago to the day -- by wearing a dress almost identical to one worn by the Nirvana frontman.

Cudi was the musical guest Saturday on "Saturday Night Live," and he first paid respects to fallen 'SNL' star Chris Farley by wearing a t-shirt with Farley's image emblazoned on it as he sang "Tequila Shots."

Cudi also performed "Sad People," and for that, he wore a white, spaghetti-strapped floral dress ... check it out -- it's a spitting image pattern of Cobain's. Folks on social media almost immediately picked up on the significance of the dress. It was an awesome moment and tribute and the messaging is multi-layered. Pretty awesome.

As you probably know ... Cobain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound April 5, 1994. There were all sorts of theories about his death, but it was ultimately ruled a suicide. He was 27.

Lots of musical acts do their thing but there's not a lot beyond the music. There certainly was here.

