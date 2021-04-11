Kid Cudi Rocks Dress on 'SNL' ... For Kurt Cobain Tribute

Kid Cudi paid homage to the later rocker Kurt Cobain -- who died almost 27 years ago to the day -- by wearing a dress almost identical to one worn by the Nirvana frontman.

Cudi was the musical guest Saturday on "Saturday Night Live," and he first paid respects to fallen 'SNL' star Chris Farley by wearing a t-shirt with Farley's image emblazoned on it as he sang "Tequila Shots."

Cudi also performed "Sad People," and for that, he wore a white, spaghetti-strapped floral dress ... check it out -- it's a spitting image pattern of Cobain's. Folks on social media almost immediately picked up on the significance of the dress. It was an awesome moment and tribute and the messaging is multi-layered. Pretty awesome.

Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death. @KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!! pic.twitter.com/m4DOUC5eFF — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 11, 2021 @DArmstrong44

As you probably know ... Cobain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound April 5, 1994. There were all sorts of theories about his death, but it was ultimately ruled a suicide. He was 27.