Gabby Petito Candlelight Vigil in NY Hometown of Long Island

9/25/2021 7:20 AM PT
Reuters

As the search continues for Brian Laundrie, an emotional vigil was held Friday night in Long Island -- Gabby Petito's hometown.

The memorial was called "Light the Night for Gabby Petito," where scores of residents held lanterns that they purchased for $20 ... to help the Petito family cover funeral and other costs.

Reuters

Gabby graduated from Bayport-Blue Point High School, so her connection to the community runs deep. Her body was returned to Long Island for burial.

A service open to the public is set for Sunday from noon to 5 PM at Moloney's Funeral Home.

Getty

As we reported, the feds are intensely searching for Brian Laundrie, who has not been named as a suspect in Gabby's death but, according to our law enforcement sources, that's exactly how they are treating him -- as the prime suspect. As you know, there's an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie, who allegedly committed criminal fraud by using an unauthorized debit card ... a card that was presumably Gabby's.

The feds are searching the area where Laundrie allegedly went for a hike, although some believe he's escaped and possibly even left the country. Others believe he's already killed himself.

The search continues.

