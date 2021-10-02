Cops Show Up to Brian Laundrie Home, Tell Protestors to Pipe Down

Brian Laundrie's family can't seem to get any peace and quiet (shocker) -- evidenced in the ongoing swarm of protesters who continue to camp outside their home ... and whom cops have now had to confront with threats of tickets.

A meager-sized crowd was gathered outside the Laundrie home Saturday, where there were several people shouting from the street across the way ... with chants like, "Hey hey, ho ho ... the dirty Laundrie's got to go," among other things.

"Hey Hey, Ho Ho, The Dirty Laundrie's Have Got To Go!"

We are out here in front of the home of Brian Laundrie seeking Justice for Gabby Petito!#GabbyPetitoCase #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/pIJ8vndWA2 — Jonathan Lee Riches (@R_I_C_H_E_S) October 2, 2021 @R_I_C_H_E_S

There's also a makeshift memorial honoring Gabby Petito that has been assembled on the front lawn of the Laundries ... so yeah, the heat is very much still on for them from their community members.

However, it seems one guy who was on a megaphone -- demanding they give up their still-missing son, be truthful with the cops and stop hiding from scrutiny -- was too much for the family ... as they seem to have called 911 to break up the crowd, and sure enough -- cops showed.

North Port Police warn Protester not to use amplified device in front of the home of Brian Laundrie.

Next time he uses is $50 fine.

Justice for Gabby Petito!#gabriellepetito #GabbyPetitoCase pic.twitter.com/JgMt6ossYJ — Jonathan Lee Riches (@R_I_C_H_E_S) October 2, 2021 @R_I_C_H_E_S

Looks like he might've been violating a noise ordinance there -- and the North Port police officers proved it by measuring the volume level with a decibel reader ... informing the gentleman that he was, in fact, too loud on the thing -- and had to drop it, or else.