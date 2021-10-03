Lamar Odom Beats J Lo's Ex In Celeb Boxing Match, Benzino Demands Next

Play video content FITE

Lamar Odom didn't get the knockout he predicted, but the NBA champ looked good in the boxing ring Saturday night, beating up Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa ... before being called out by Benzino!

41-year-old Odom beat 47-year-old Noah, who was hitched to Lopez from 1997-1998, by decision in a 3-round exhibition Celebrity Boxing fight in Miami, FL.

6'10" Lamar had a 9-inch height advantage over J Lo's 6'1" ex-hubby ... and wisely used his length to stay on the outside and jab Ojani, keeping him at a distance where Noa couldn't get close enough to hit Odom.

Even though he didn't get the stoppage, Lamar looked considerably better than in his first fight in June against Aaron Carter.

Odom knocked out the pop star in the second round.

Lamar Odom with the first round knockdown of Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/Ulh6A1ShW2 — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) June 12, 2021 @MismatchSports

Noa, who is in good physical shape, clearly presented a tougher challenge.

But, 56-year-old Benzino, who was calling the fight ringside for FITE, clearly didn't think Lamar looked very good.

"I wasn't impressed with that fight," Benzino yelled in the ring following the bout, "I want a shot at the champ!"

The champ ... at least unofficially is Lamar Odom.

And, there's a good chance this fight will go down. Celebrity Boxing tells TMZ Sports the hip-hop star is under contract to fight in March.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of course, we broke the story on Saturday ... Odom recently became a part-owner of Celeb Boxing and told us he was willing to continue fighting.

Lamar Odom vs. Benzino would make for an interesting fight ... if CB can hammer out all the details.