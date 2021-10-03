Incredible Video of Plane Crash on Texas Highway

Play video content Chambers County Sheriff's Office

A Texas pilot is lucky to be alive after his plane crashed into a massive store sign on the side of the road ... sending the vessel to the ground.

The incredible video -- taken Saturday in Winnie, TX -- shows the plane take off from Highway 124, clip a streetlight and then crash into a large sign before going down.

Local reports say the plane had been used in a parade as a float, and the pilot decided he would take off from the street to get back home. Luckily, the pilot was not injured in the crash, but the crash caused the street to be closed for several hours.