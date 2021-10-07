Britney Spears' Sons Make Rare Social Media Appearance with Dad's Friend

Britney Spears' boys look like they're having a good time and enjoying their lives ... no matter how much drama's going on in hers.

Britney's 2 teenage sons -- Sean Preston and Jayden James -- with her ex, Kevin Federline, popped up in a couple photos on social media posted by one of Kevin's friends.

The boys were all smiles as they posed with the guy, a choreographer named Eddie Morales, who referred to Britney and K-Fed's sons as "my nephews."

Eddie also heaped praise on Federline in his post with the caption, "NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT DAD HE HAS BEEN !" ... seemingly suggesting Britney's conservatorship developments will shed light on Kevin's parenting skills.

Play video content

Finally, Morales' post included a video of Sean playing piano ... showing he might be following his mom's musical footsteps.