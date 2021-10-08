Russell Wilson Could Play Vs. Steelers Despite Gnarly Injury, Dr. Oz Says
Dr. Oz Russell Wilson Could Play Vs. Steelers ... Despite Gnarly Injury
10/8/2021 3:23 PM PT
Don't count out Russell Wilson just yet -- Dr. Oz tells TMZ Sports he thinks there's a chance Seattle has its star quarterback on the field for its next game.
Russ injured the middle finger on his throwing hand in the third quarter of the Seahawks' loss to the Rams Thursday … but Dr. Oz says, from everything he saw on the broadcast, Russ could be back on the field in a matter of days.
Russell Wilson finger doesn’t look right. #TNF #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ecOk0dQNTG— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 8, 2021 @paytonsun
Of course, if Wilson needs surgery, it's a whole different ballgame -- but Dr. Oz says it didn't look that significant to him.
"I didn't see a mechanism of injury that would usually -- a dislocation of a finger, ripped tendons, things that are more typically associated with needing to operate," Dr. Oz said.
O DEDO DO RUSSELL WILSON, BICHO!!!#NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/bohrhECnvp— NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) October 8, 2021 @NFLBrasil
So, according to Dr. Oz, if Wilson can manage significant pain while throwing the football ... he could very well be under center for the Seahawks' next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 17.
As for how long until Wilson feels good again, Dr. Oz says it's usually a 4-to-6-week recovery process if no surgery is required.
"He might be able to brace it up, put some kind of splint on it and return to action in 10 days," Dr. Oz said.
Pete Carroll, meanwhile, has yet to say if Wilson will be available ... only saying after the game Thursday that surgery is a possibility for the former Super Bowl champ.
Dr. Oz also mentioned that he’s working with the NFL on a wellness challenge -- where retired players compete to get themselves in shape by eating a Mediterranean diet, intermittent fasting, getting daily activity and addressing stress.
According to doc, legendary Chicago Bears coach Dick Butkus has already dropped a ton of weight in just 6 weeks!!