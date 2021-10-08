Guess Who This Glasses Girl Turned Into!
10/8/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this girl in glasses was lighting up the big screen with her lovable roles, she was just another blonde beauty posing for the camera in Nashville, Tennessee.
This little lady got her start in sweet romantic comedies and broke boundaries for blondes around the world. Her career has been long and filled with success ... she's won two Academy Awards for Best Actress over the span of nearly 10 years.
Recently, this talented actress transitioned from film to television. She currently stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in a wildly popular newsroom drama now streaming its second season.