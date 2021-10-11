Adele Says She Lives in L.A. Because She Can't Afford London Real Estate

Adele has to be the first person to ever say this -- she's grateful for the outrageous home prices in Los Angeles, saying London is impossibly expensive ... even for her!!!

The singer told British Vogue the cost of London real estate is the reason why she moved across the pond to the U.S. -- which sounds outlandish to us here in the Thirty Mile Zone, because L.A. has some of the most high-priced homes in America.

But, Adele says she can't afford anything in London that's similar to what she has stateside. She told the mag she's already invested more than $30 million on 3 properties in the Hidden Valley section of Beverly Hills.

If you're doing the math, that's $30 mil for more than 18,000 square feet of living space -- or an average of more than $1,600/sq. foot!!!

As we reported ... Adele's first home purchase was a $9.5 million pad in 2016, and in 2019 she bought the place next door for $10.65 million -- then completed the trifecta this year with a $10 mil purchase adjacent to her other 2 cribs.

The 15-time Grammy winner hails from London, but in addition to the difference in real estate prices, Adele says she wanted to live somewhere with "fresh air and somewhere I could see the sky."