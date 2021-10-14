Deontay Wilder Changes Tune, Congratulates Tyson Fury After Loss

Deontay Wilder is finally showing respect to Tyson Fury -- the Bronze Bomber is breaking his silence after the incredible heavyweight matchup on Saturday ... thanking and congratulating the Gypsy King on his win.

Of course, Wilder sang a different tune right after the fight ... telling Tyson, "I don't respect you," and refusing to shake hands moments after the KO.

Now, Wilder has had a few days to reflect ... speaking out on Instagram and taking a humble approach to the loss.

"I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen," Wilder said Thursday.

"We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win."

Wilder added he hopes to be a role model for his fans ... proving no matter what happens, you can get back up and fight again.

Wilder then moved on to Fury, shouting him out for the 11th round TKO.

"Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever."