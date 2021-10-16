Gabby Petito's Parents Visit Lake She and Brian Laundrie Visited During Trip

Gabby Petito's grieving parents paid a visit to a place their daughter visited shortly before she was murdered.

I now know why you came here. #gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PGVhFDD2QZ — joseph petito (@josephpetito) October 15, 2021 @josephpetito

Joseph Petito posted a photo of Jenny Lake in Wyoming. The scenery is stunning ... with snowcapped mountains lining the area around a beautiful lake in Grand Teton National Park.

"I now know why you came here," Joseph wrote on Twitter. "#gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you."

The lake is near where Gabby's body was found. As we reported, the Teton County Coroner concluded Gabby died from manual strangulation sometime around the end of August.

Gabby's parents made the trip to recover her remains, which have been cremated. They're coming back to New York this weekend with the urn.

Brian Laundrie has still not been named a suspect in Gabby's death, although that seems to be more for strategic reasons. He is wanted for fraud, which would allow authorities to arrest him. He's not been seen for a month, and the area authorities have been searching has not produced a single shred of evidence.