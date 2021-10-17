David Ortiz Says Barry Bonds Is Best Baseball Player Ever, Belongs In HOF

Barry Bonds Is The Best Ever

The Red Sox legend made the claim to TMZ Sports out in Beverly Hills this week ... saying Bonds is his MLB G.O.A.T.

"He's the best player of all-time," Big Papi said.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ortiz added he believes the San Francisco Giants legend is, definitively, a Hall of Famer.

Of course, there's no denying Bonds is statistically the greatest ever ... he hit 762 home runs and stole 514 bases while winning SEVEN MVP awards in his 22 years in the Big Leagues.

The problem ... many believed the former outfielder used performance-enhancing drugs to help his game -- which is why he still hasn't been enshrined in Canton.