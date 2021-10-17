Jeff Lowe Evicted From 'Tiger King' Park

10/17/2021
Netflix

Jeff Lowe is taking his show on the road, but not voluntarily -- he's being evicted from his "Tiger King" Park, and now has to set up shop in a new location.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the owner of the park went after Jeff claiming he owes more than $10,000 in unpaid rent and other damages. Court documents show the judge ruled Jeff had to fork over $10,000 and vacate the premises by Oct. 22 at noon.

Our sources tell us Jeff's wife, Lauren, showed up to court and said Jeff was taking care of their sick child ... so she asked for an additional 30 days before the eviction, but that request was denied.

Jeff tells TMZ ... he is going to move the zoo to a new, still to be determined, location.

5/6/2021
TIGER TAKEDOWN
TMZ.com

Remember, this was the same zoo raided by the feds a couple times earlier this year, with some of his exotic animals and big cats getting hauled away.

