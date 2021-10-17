Michael Jackson Passport Application Up for Sale for $75,000

A rare piece of Michael Jackson history that highlights his globetrotting status as the King of Pop is hitting the open market, and could be an incredible conversation piece in your home ... if ya got deep pockets.

Here's the deal ... MJ lost his passport in the early 1990s and had to fill out an application for a replacement -- and now that document is going up for sale at Moments In Time.

As you can see, Michael included 4 passport photos in his application, which is filled out with all of his information ... and it's even got his John Hancock.

The pics are pretty cool ... they're Polaroids -- that alone is a blast from the past -- and even though Michael's not cracking a smile, his hair is looking great.

Also note how he put his occupation as "entertainer" and check out his huge, sweeping signature.