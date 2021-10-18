Ex-Bears Star Wanted To Punch Aaron Rodgers' Face Over 'Still Own You' Taunt

Ex-Bears star Olin Kreutz is so furious with Aaron Rodgers over his "I still own you" taunt ... he said Monday he wanted to punch the Packers QB in the face over it all.

Rodgers made the savage remarks following a touchdown run in yet another win over the Bears in Chicago ... screaming to fans, "All my f***ing life, I own you."

Aaron Rodgers vs. Chicago Bears



🏈 22-5 Straight Up

🏈 20-7 Against the Spread

🏈 57 TD

🏈 10 INTpic.twitter.com/Pqz1hpxS4k — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 18, 2021 @ActionNetworkHQ

He added, "I still own you! I still own you!"

After the game, Rodgers explained he had made the comments after seeing fans flip him off ... and Kreutz told "670 The Score" he couldn't stand any of it.

.@olin_kreutz didn’t like Aaron Rodgers' “I still own you” comment directed at the #Bears and their fans Sunday.



“I'd like to punch him in his face," Olin says.



Full interview with @mullyhaugh: https://t.co/CrV33r9gd0 pic.twitter.com/lBdBXR1TSY — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 18, 2021 @670TheScore

"I'd like to punch him in his face, to be honest," said the former Bears O-lineman, who made six Pro Bowls with the team in his 13 years in Chicago.

"I'd like to punch him in his face. When you see that, that's your first reaction."

Kreutz also railed against Rodgers' explanation for the taunt ... adding, "I'd like to tell you exactly how I feel about it, but I can't say too much on the radio about exactly how I feel about Aaron Rodgers doing that."

FYI -- Rodgers has, in fact, owned Chicago in his career, piling up a 22-5 record against the Bears ... and while Kreutz acknowledged the QB wasn't necessarily wrong in his crass statements, he didn't want to hear them regardless.

"Just because you're right," Kreutz said, "it doesn't make you right for doing it."