Ronda Rousey Posts Photo Feeding Baby, Normalize Breastfeeding!

"Motherhood’s some badass, primal, beautiful s**t that shouldn’t be hidden."

That's Ronda Rousey's message to anyone who thinks breastfeeding in public is inappropriate -- saying it's about damn time people accepted it as something that's completely normal.

The UFC Hall of Famer posted about the topic on Instagram ... sharing a caption passionately espousing the incredible act that is making and caring for a newborn baby.

"Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gunna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii. And I was like, 'uhhh, same way I always do' 🤷🏼‍♀️Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public."

FYI, Ronda and her hubby Travis Browne -- who married in 2017 -- had their baby, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, in late-September 2021.

34-year-old Rousey continued ... "It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive🤯 It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about🤰🏼👩🏼‍🍼"

As we previously reported, Olympian Torah Bright also opened the doors to her breastfeeding experience ... doing a headstand while feeding her son earlier this year.

Many other women have been pushing back after years of being shamed for feeding their children in public ... and now Ronda is joining the movement.