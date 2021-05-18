Olympian Torah Bright Fires Back At Breastfeeding Picture Trolls ... 'Motherhood Is Pure'

Olympic gold medalist Torah Bright says she's "sad" to see the hate her handstand breastfeeding picture has received ... but she's vowing to not let it get her down.

The 34-year-old -- who's a snowboarding legend in Australia -- posted a series of photos on Mother's Day, including one of her breastfeeding topless while upside down.

The photo was pretty cool -- it's an impressive feat!!! -- but it was met with backlash on social media ... with people calling her a bad mother and an attention-seeker.

Bright, though, fired back on her social media page this week ... defending the picture and calling out all the trolls on Instagram.

"Reading some of these comments made me sad," Bright wrote in her now-expired IG story.

"In my world, mothers should be each other’s cheer leaders (it's hard enough). Embrace our quirkiness and finding the joy in every s****y thing that is motherhood."

She continued, "We all do it differently. It is not wrong or right. Motherhood is pure. I only now consider myself a Wonder Woman because I have joined the sacred MOTHERS club with you. Nothing but respect to all mothers."