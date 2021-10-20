Nuggets' Jamal Murray Dunking 6 Months After ACL Surgery

Play video content @jmglitxh27 / Instagram

Jamal Murray is letting Denver Nuggets fans know their boy is almost back -- posting footage of him completing a dunk six months after ACL surgery!!

The NBA star tore his ACL in his left leg when he drove by Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins in April -- ending his season.

Murray had ACL surgery right after ... and is showing major progress 6 months later by posting a video on his IG of him completing a dunk.

The 24-year-old guard posted video of his journey back on Wednesday ... showing him on crutches following the surgery before fast-forwarding to the new footage of him jumping straight up for a dunk.

Murray appears to land back on the hardwood with no issue ... which is awesome to see.

Definitely a good sign for Nuggets fans who are anxiously waiting for their star to return ... but they might have to wait a little longer as he makes his way back to 100%.

"That’s the biggest thing for me coming back, is having confidence in it," Murray said this week.

"That’s just going to come with time. And I can’t rush time."