LaMelo Ball Matches Neon Suit With Lambo After Big Game
10/21/2021 6:42 AM PT
LaMelo Ball had a bunch of highlight plays Wednesday night, so it's only fitting he stood out just as much after the game ... 'cause the Hornets star rocked an eye-popping neon suit -- and it matched his Lambo!!
20-year-old Ball put up 31 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a big comeback win over the Indiana Pacers ... helping Charlotte cut a 23-point deficit to seal the dub in the season opener.
Despite the standout performance, Ball's suit maybe turned even more heads ... rocking the tennis ball-colored threads as he spoke with reporters after the game.
LaMelo Ball, ladies and gentlemen… @MELOD1P #AllFly pic.twitter.com/XlVEY5dIXi— Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) October 21, 2021 @WilliePStyle
Melo was also draped in jewelry -- wearing his custom logo chain and a fancy watch.
As for the whip, it's a Lamborghini Urus that Melo copped during the offseason ... and those things ain't cheap, coming with a price tag north of $215,000 (and that's before any extra bells and whistles).
Melo -- the reigning Rookie of the Year -- is off to a fantastic start in Year 2 ... and if he continues to shine on and off the court, it's gonna be a helluva season.