Man Facing Life In Prison For Sex Trafficking During Super Bowl LIV

A Connecticut man could spend the rest of his life behind bars ... after a jury found him guilty this week of sex trafficking during the 2020 Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl.

Federal prosecutors say the man, Edward Walker, brought two women and a 17-year-old girl to Miami from Connecticut in order to coerce them into having sex with people for cash during the Big Game and the leadup to it.

Authorities say Walker took the money for the acts and kept it all -- and had planned to do the same thing with the women in the future at different locations like the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago and Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Walker, though, was eventually arrested and charged, and after a trial this month ... he was found guilty of several charges, including sex trafficking by force and coercion.

Feds announced Friday that Walker now faces up to life in prison ... with his sentencing hearing slated for Jan. 6, 2022.