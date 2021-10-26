Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On 'Monday Night Football' Manningcast

Peyton Manning found himself apologizing yet again on Monday night -- this time, it's all 'cause Marshawn Lynch hilariously dropped an f-bomb live on his show!!

Just a month after Manning was forced to say sorry for his little bro, Eli, flipping off cameras during the brothers' "Monday Night Football" Manningcast ... Peyton found himself in a similar situation with Lynch.

Alltime analisys here by Marshawn Lynch here I love it pic.twitter.com/KlBo3GzFla — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 26, 2021 @PFTCommenter

Late in the first quarter of the Seahawks' tilt with the Saints ... Lynch was watching a play when Seattle snapped the ball unexpectedly.

"Oh," Marshawn said. "What the f***?!"

The 35-year-old former running back knew right away he had messed up, covering his mouth and adding, "I mean!"

Lynch dropped a few other expletives during the show too ... and it all caused Peyton to issue a mea culpa later in the night.

Peyton Manning apologizes for Marshawn Lynch's potty mouth dirtying up #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/JK2bWasJ86 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2021 @awfulannouncing

"I want to thank Marshawn Lynch,'' he said. "Not as wild about the language. I want to apologize for some of the language. It's not what we're trying to do on this show.''

ICYMI: Eli Manning flips the double bird during the #MNF Manningcast while telling an anecdote about how young Philadelphia Eagles fans used to give him the middle finger from each hand. pic.twitter.com/381LmnLHto — Bet Any Sports (@betanysportsEU) September 28, 2021 @betanysportsEU

He then joked about Eli's September double-barrel salute, saying, "I had to remind Eli that this show is live. So Eli's learned his lesson. Marshawn, I probably should have talked to him."