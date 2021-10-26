Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On 'Monday Night Football' Manningcast

10/26/2021 6:05 AM PT
Courtesy of NFL

Peyton Manning found himself apologizing yet again on Monday night -- this time, it's all 'cause Marshawn Lynch hilariously dropped an f-bomb live on his show!!

Just a month after Manning was forced to say sorry for his little bro, Eli, flipping off cameras during the brothers' "Monday Night Football" Manningcast ... Peyton found himself in a similar situation with Lynch.

Late in the first quarter of the Seahawks' tilt with the Saints ... Lynch was watching a play when Seattle snapped the ball unexpectedly.

"Oh," Marshawn said. "What the f***?!"

The 35-year-old former running back knew right away he had messed up, covering his mouth and adding, "I mean!"

Lynch dropped a few other expletives during the show too ... and it all caused Peyton to issue a mea culpa later in the night.

"I want to thank Marshawn Lynch,'' he said. "Not as wild about the language. I want to apologize for some of the language. It's not what we're trying to do on this show.''

He then joked about Eli's September double-barrel salute, saying, "I had to remind Eli that this show is live. So Eli's learned his lesson. Marshawn, I probably should have talked to him."

Probably not the best for the young kiddos to hear the foul language ... but, hey, we're pretty sure they'll get over it.

