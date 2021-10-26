Ex-Patriots Star Patrick Chung Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Violence

Former Patriots star Patrick Chung -- who won 3 Super Bowls with Tom Brady -- has been arrested for alleged domestic violence and vandalism, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to court documents, Chung was arrested by the Milton Police Department in Massachusetts on Monday.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear ... but docs show prosecutors hit Chung with two charges on Tuesday -- vandalizing property and assault and battery on a family/household member.

The 34-year-old former New England defensive back is due in court later Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.

This is not Chung's first brush with the law -- as we previously reported, he was arrested back in 2019 after cops say they found him in possession of cocaine.

Chung was hit with a criminal charge over the allegations ... but he ultimately cut a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time.

No word yet on if his arrest Monday violated any conditions of the agreement.

Chung just retired in March after an 11-year career in the NFL.