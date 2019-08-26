NFL's Patrick Chung Pleads Not Guilty In Felony Cocaine Possession Case

Breaking News Getty

Patriots safety Patrick Chung won't be in court Wednesday to face his cocaine charge ... he waived his arraignment hearing and had his attorney plead not guilty for him on Monday instead.

The New England defensive back was indicted by a grand jury in Belknap County, NH earlier this month after officials say Chung was found in possession of coke back on June 25.

Chung was slated to appear in court later this week to fight the charge ... but according to court officials, that hearing has been canceled after Chung's attorney entered a not guilty plea on the 32-year-old's behalf.

Chung is now slated to head back to court on Nov. 8 ... just 5 days after the Patriots play the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Chung's cocaine charge is a serious one ... the guy is facing 7 YEARS behind bars if he's convicted.

Chung -- who's helped New England win 3 Super Bowls -- has not played in the Patriots' 3 preseason games this month.