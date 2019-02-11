Patriots' Patrick Chung Shows Off Gnarly Super Bowl Scar ... 23 Stitches!!!

Breaking News

A Super Bowl ring didn't come cheap for Patrick Chung ... the Pats DB broke his arm in the big game -- and needed surgery AND 23 stitches to fix it!!!

The New England stud got his forearm caught in between a teammate and Todd Gurley's back early in the third quarter of the Pats' win over the Rams ... and his arm broke in half.

It looked gnarly ... his arm wiggled like Jell-O when he fell off the pile -- but, the guy said last Friday that the surgery was a success.

And, on Monday ... Chung revealed the aftermath of going under the knife -- and it wasn't pretty.

Dude's got a scar that runs from his wrist to his elbow ... and says it's held together by 23 stitches!!!

Good news for Patrick ... he's expected to make a full recovery this offseason -- just in time to make a run at the Patriots' SEVENTH Super Bowl title!!!