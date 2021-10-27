Marvin Vettori Says He's Gonna F*** Up Israel Adesanya When He Sees Him

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fresh off beating a 200+ lb. Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori already has his eye on Israel Adesanya, promising TMZ Sports he'll "f*** him up" the next time he sees Izzy.

Presumably, Marvin means in the Octagon ... and not on sight.

We talked to the UFC star outside a Beverly Hills restaurant Tuesday night -- just 3 days after the Costa fight -- and asked the 28-year-old fighter about Adesanya calling Marvin's fight with Paulo a "s*** show."

"He's full of s***. He never gives me credit, but he knows. He knows what's up. I'm the only guy who's gonna beat him, and eventually, I will. It's just a matter of time," Vettori says.

He continued ... "I saw clips of that video man, he's full of s***. I'm gonna f*** him up next time I see him, that's for sure."

The Vettori and Adesanya beef is nothing new. The men fought twice previously -- in 2018 and 2021 -- with Izzy winning both by decision, though, Marvin believes he was the true winner of their first fight in 2018.

Vettori -- who has wins over Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson -- jumped up 3 spots in the middleweight rankings ... and now sits at #2, behind only Robert Whittaker and champ Adesanya.

Izzy and Rob are fighting early next year. So, what's next for Marvin in the meantime? We asked.